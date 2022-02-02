Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.08 ($2.26).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 131.08 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.10. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £35.62 billion and a PE ratio of -262.16.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

