Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 39,182 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 142.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $242.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

