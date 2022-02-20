Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Body

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,221 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $15,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,367,000 after acquiring an additional 172,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,412,000 after acquiring an additional 902,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

NYSE ES opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

