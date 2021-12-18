Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). Research analysts anticipate that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,218 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,325,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?