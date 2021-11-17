Vontier Corp (VNT): Price Down $-0.09 (-0.27)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VNT

At the moment, VNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.24%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VNT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on VNT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VNT’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.27%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VNT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VNT: Daily RSI Analysis VNT’s RSI now stands at 30.9091.

VNT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Vontier Declares Regular Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C., November 16, 2021–Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT), a global industrial technology company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share payable on December 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021. Although Vontier expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including the amount, the record dates, and the payment dates for any such future dividend p

