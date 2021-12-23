Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 4,613 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,314 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest