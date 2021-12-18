Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOR. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

