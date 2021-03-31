Vornado Realty Trust (VNO): Price Now Near $45.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VNO

Currently, VNO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.79 (-1.72%) from the hour prior. VNO has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VNO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VNO’s price is down $-1.32 (-2.83%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Vornado Realty Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For VNO News Traders

Investors and traders in VNO may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Third Avenue Value Fund’s Top 1st-Quarter Trades

Two new buys for the firm

