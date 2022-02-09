Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,459 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Entergy worth $64,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Entergy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.17.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).