Vroom Inc (VRM): Price Now Near $7.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VRM

At the time of this writing, VRM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.66%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VRM has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VRM ranks 72nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

VRM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VRM’s price is down $-0.26 (-3.38%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as VRM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows VRM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VRM: Daily RSI Analysis For VRM, its RSI is now at 40.4762.

VRM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error