Vulcan Materials CO (VMC): Price Now Near $175.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, VMC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.77 (0.44%) from the hour prior. VMC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

At the moment, VMC’s price is up $1.24 (0.71%) from the day prior. VMC has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows VMC’s price action over the past 90 days.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) today announced a time change of its previously announced first quarter earnings call. In order to facilitate analysts’ ability to participate in both the Company’s and another construction materials company’s calls, Vulcan will host its first quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

