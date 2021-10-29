W&T Offshore Inc (WTI): Price Now Near $4.17; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WTI

Currently, WTI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WTI has seen 3 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WTI ranks 34th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

WTI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WTI’s price is down $-0.06 (-1.42%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as WTI has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WTI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WTI: Daily RSI Analysis WTI’s RSI now stands at 0.

WTI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For WTI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on WTI may find value in this recent story:

