Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after purchasing an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $69,921,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 110.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,500,000 after purchasing an additional 282,808 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

