Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of AMT opened at $285.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.59 and its 200-day moving average is $277.77. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

