Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $669.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $276.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

