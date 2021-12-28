Wade G W & Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

