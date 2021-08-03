Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA): Price Up $0.37 (0.78)% Over Past Day, Up $0.34 (0.73)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WBA

At the moment, WBA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.34 (0.73%) from the hour prior. WBA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WBA ranks 45th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

WBA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WBA’s price is up $0.37 (0.78%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WBA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WBA: Daily RSI Analysis WBA’s RSI now stands at 59.7484.

WBA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For WBA News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on WBA may find value in this recent story:

Walgreens Boots Alliance And Buffett’s 10x Pretax Rule

The investment thesis My last article wrote about Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) as an investment with a High degree of uncertainty but attractive reward/risk profile in the mid-term. This article focuses on its prospects in the longer term, and examines it under the framework of perpetual growth and Buffett’s 10x…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market