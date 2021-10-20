Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD): Price Now Near $127.13; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WD

At the moment, WD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.42 (1.13%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, WD ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WD’s price is up $0.84 (0.67%) from the day prior. WD has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Walker & Dunlop Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WD: Daily RSI Analysis For WD, its RSI is now at 75.817.

Note: WD and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with WD rising at a faster rate than RSI.

