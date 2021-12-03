WalkMe Ltd (WKME): Price Down $-0.3 (-1.71)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.48 (-2.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WKME

At the moment, WKME (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.48 (-2.71%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, WKME ranks 170th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WKME’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, WKME’s price is down $-0.3 (-1.71%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as WKME has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WKME’s price action over the past 90 days.

< WKME: Daily RSI Analysis For WKME, its RSI is now at 0.

WKME and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

