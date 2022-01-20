Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €165.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($215.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($186.36) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €179.00 ($203.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €161.09 ($183.06).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €146.85 ($166.88) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a 1 year high of €174.75 ($198.58). The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €146.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €144.47.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

