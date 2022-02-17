Warburg Research Reiterates “€119.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($137.50) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €115.00 ($130.68).

ETR RHM opened at €98.18 ($111.57) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a one year high of €98.30 ($111.70).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

