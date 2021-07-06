Warner Music Group Corp (WMG): Price Down $-0.29 (-0.8)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.11 (-0.3)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WMG

At the time of this writing, WMG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.3%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WMG has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Entertainment stocks, WMG ranks 24th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WMG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WMG’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.8%) from the day prior. WMG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows WMG’s price action over the past 90 days.