Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $183.88 Million Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,682 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $183,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $33,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

