Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 27,597 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,604,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,597 shares during the period. Kadant comprises 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Kadant worth $327,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Kadant by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kadant by 79.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.55 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average is $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,301 shares of company stock worth $7,152,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).