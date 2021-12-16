Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE): Price Now Near $25.62; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WRE

Currently, WRE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row WRE has seen its price head down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WRE ranks 143rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

WRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WRE’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.43%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 day changed directions on WRE; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WRE: Daily RSI Analysis For WRE, its RSI is now at 59.4595.

WRE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

