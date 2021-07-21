Waste Connections Inc (WCN): Price Up $0.83 (0.67)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.02)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WCN

Currently, WCN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.02%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WCN has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WCN ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Almost Nothing stocks.

WCN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WCN’s price is up $0.83 (0.67%) from the day prior. WCN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Waste Connections Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WCN: Daily RSI Analysis For WCN, its RSI is now at 63.7827.

WCN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market