Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE WM opened at $142.64 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

