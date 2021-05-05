Waste Management Inc (WM): Price Now Near $140.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WM

At the moment, WM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Almost Nothing stocks, WM ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WM’s price is down $-0.62 (-0.44%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WM has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Waste Management Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

