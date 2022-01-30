Water Island Capital LLC Invests $11.53 Million in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ML. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

