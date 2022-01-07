Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 634.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,070,000 after acquiring an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after acquiring an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth approximately $47,874,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $352.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.87. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.74 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

