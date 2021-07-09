Waters Corp (WAT): Price Up $1.26 (0.34)% Over Past Day, Up $0.31 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WAT

Currently, WAT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.31 (0.08%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that WAT has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

WAT ranks 9th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

WAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WAT’s price is up $1.26 (0.34%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as WAT has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Waters Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.