Waters Corp (WAT): Price Up $7.96 (2.62)% Over Past Day, Up $2.78 (0.9)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WAT

At the moment, WAT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.78 (0.9%) from the hour prior. WAT has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, WAT ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

WAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WAT’s price is up $7.96 (2.62%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Waters Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market