Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters updated its Q1 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.75-$12.00 EPS.

Waters stock opened at $320.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters has a one year low of $258.91 and a one year high of $428.22.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

