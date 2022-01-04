Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $270.00

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.60), with a volume of 10140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Watkin Jones from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($4.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watkin Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 277.40 ($3.74).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £677.55 million and a P/E ratio of 33.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02.

About Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

