Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS): Price Now Near $193.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WTS

Currently, WTS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.41 (0.22%) from the hour prior. WTS has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WTS ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction Materials stocks.

WTS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WTS’s price is up $0.44 (0.23%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Watts Water Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WTS: Daily RSI Analysis WTS’s RSI now stands at 3.8018.

WTS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

