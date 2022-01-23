Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Wayfair by 311,389.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 469,797 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 136.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,818,000 after acquiring an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $40,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.62.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,490. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:W opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks