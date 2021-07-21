Wayfair Inc (W): Price Now Near $292.94; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for W

Currently, W (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.42 (-1.15%) from the hour prior. W has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

W ranks 151st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

W’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, W’s price is down $-4.7 (-1.58%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows W’s price action over the past 90 days.

< W: Daily RSI Analysis For W, its RSI is now at 79.0739.

W and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For W News Traders

Investors and traders in W may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

