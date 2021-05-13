Wayfair Inc (W): Price Now Near $294.48; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for W

Currently, W (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.84 (-0.95%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as W has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, W ranks 152nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

W’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, W’s price is down $-4.69 (-1.56%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that W has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows W’s price action over the past 90 days.

