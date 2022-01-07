Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on W. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.23 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?