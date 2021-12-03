Wd 40 Co (WDFC): Price Down $-0.14 (-0.06)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.14 (-0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WDFC

At the moment, WDFC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WDFC ranks 63rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

WDFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WDFC’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.06%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as WDFC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Wd 40 Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WDFC: Daily RSI Analysis For WDFC, its RSI is now at 71.7742.

WDFC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

