Wd 40 Co (WDFC): Price Now Near $216.28; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WDFC

Currently, WDFC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.28 (0.6%) from the hour prior. WDFC has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

WDFC ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

WDFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, WDFC’s price is up $5.37 (2.55%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that WDFC has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Wd 40 Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WDFC: Daily RSI Analysis WDFC’s RSI now stands at 26.0582.

WDFC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

