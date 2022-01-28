WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,792.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,334.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,389.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,194.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

