Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,857 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,268,000 after acquiring an additional 237,065 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 31,609.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 45.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,156,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,432,000 after buying an additional 361,348 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $151.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.98. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).