Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $139.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,282 shares of company stock valued at $48,601,653 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

