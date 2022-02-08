Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,890 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

