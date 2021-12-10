Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

WEAV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

