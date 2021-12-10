Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.88.

WEAV stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Weave Communications has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

