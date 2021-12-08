Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE WEBR opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com