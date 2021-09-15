Webster Financial Corp (WBS): Price Up $0.4 (0.83)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.31 (-0.64)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for WBS

At the time of this writing, WBS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.64%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

WBS ranks 41st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

WBS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WBS’s price is up $0.4 (0.83%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Webster Financial Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WBS: Daily RSI Analysis WBS’s RSI now stands at 48.7603.

WBS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

