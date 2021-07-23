Wec Energy Group Inc (WEC): Price Now Near $92.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for WEC

At the time of this writing, WEC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. WEC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

WEC ranks 18th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

WEC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, WEC’s price is up $0.47 (0.51%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row WEC has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100, 200 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Wec Energy Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< WEC: Daily RSI Analysis For WEC, its RSI is now at 32.8125.

WEC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

